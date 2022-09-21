Senior manager draws salary as 3 different employees, private firm loses 48.66 lakh

The police have booked a senior manager with a private company who allegedly siphoned off more than ₹48.66 lakh from the firm after putting her name in the lists of the other two categories of employees and drawing salary.

Vaishali Kotak joined the Nariman Point office of Indian Commodities (a division of Suvidh Commodities E.com Private Limited) in October 2021. She was looking after the financial operations, including processing salaries and handling net banking transactions.

The company has divided its employees into three categories and every month Kotak would get signatures from director Vidya Shekhsariya on three excel sheets of employees and on three cheques.

As per the FIR, in March, Chetan Ziman, an employee from the accounts department and assistant of Kotak, came across certain discrepancies in a bill. He informed the director.

Later, it was found that Kotak, despite getting her salary, had also included her name in the lists of the other two categories of employees and put a desired amount as salary against her name.

One of these lists was of watchmen and guards. She would get these lists signed by the director and later would transfer the additional money into her account, the complaint said.

In April, when the management confronted Kotak, she admitted to the crime. The company then hired an auditor whose report revealed that Kotak had allegedly received an excess sum of ₹48,66,527 from the company in the last two years, Imtiyaz Jalgaonkar, HR manager and the complainant, said in his statement to the police.

“We registered a case against Kotak on Tuesday under section 408 [criminal breach of trust by employee/servant] of the Indian Penal Code,” an officer from Cuffe Parade police station said.