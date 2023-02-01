Senior VP of Air Cargo attacked by six men near airport

Mumbai: A senior vice president with the Air Cargo section of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport was allegedly attacked by six unidentified men on Sunday evening when he was on his way home.

According to the Vile Parle police, the complainant, Manojkumar Singh, works in the Air Cargo complex in Sahar and stays with his family in Powai. The police said the incident occurred at around 7.05pm on Monday on Sahar Road, a short distance from Singh’s workplace.

“The complainant was being driven home by his driver in his Fortuner car when six men, three each on a scooter and a motorcycle, overtook him and blocked his path. The men, armed with wooden sticks and iron rods, got off their rides and started hitting the car’s windows,” said an officer with the Vile Parle police.

The officer added that the glass of the left passenger window of the car broke due to the impact and the accused allegedly shouted threats through the broken window, saying that they would kill Singh.

“The assailants threw black ink at me through the shattered window and tried to open the door, but I held it shut from the inside. They also assaulted me through the broken window, and I sustained injuries to my arm while trying to defend myself,” Singh has said in his statement to the police.

By this time, passersby on the busy road noticed the commotion and rushed over to check what was happening. As the crowd started gathering, the assailants got onto their two-wheelers and fled the spot. Singh subsequently went to the VN Desai hospital in Santacruz, where he was treated for swelling in his arm and other injuries.

Singh approached the police on Tuesday afternoon and filed a complaint.

“We have registered an FIR for unlawful assembly, rioting, use of criminal force, assault, wrongful restraint and criminal intimidation under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified persons. Singh has not expressed suspicion against anyone and has not specified a possible reason behind the assault. Further investigations are underway,” the officer said.

The police are now obtaining CCTV camera footage to try and track the movements of the accused and inquiries will also be conducted at Singh’s workplace to identify a possible motive behind the attack, said officers.