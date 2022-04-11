Sessions court denies pre-arrest bail to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya

The Mumbai sessions court on Monday paved the way for arrest of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya after it rejected his pre-arrest bail plea in connection with a cheating case registered against him at Trombay police station. The case pertains to the alleged misappropriation of ₹57 crore collected through crowd funding to save decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Vikrant from being scrapped.

“There are pictures to show they [Somaiya and other party workers] collected money. Further, there is a letter showing your willingness to deposit the money, but it was not done,” special judge RN Rokade said, adding there is a prima facie case against him.

Following the rejection of his anticipatory bail plea, Somaiya’s lawyer, advocate Ashok Mundargi, sought interim protection to enable him to approach the Bombay high court. The sessions court, however, rejected the prayer.

The court reserved the order on the pre-arrest bail plea of Somaiya’s son, Neil, who too is booked in the case. An order is expected on Neil’s plea on Tuesday.

On the basis of a complaint filed by an ex-serviceman, the Trombay police on Thursday registered a cheating case against Somaiya and Neil for alleged misappropriation of over ₹57 crore from funds collected to save INS Vikrant from being scrapped and converted into a museum.

Apprehending arrest, Somaiyas approached the sessions court on April 8 seeking anticipatory bail, claiming that the allegations were false and frivolous.

On Monday, when their plea came up for hearing, Mundargi pointed out that the case was registered belatedly and contended that the campaign was conducted in 2013 by almost all the political parties and the FIR was registered after nine years. The advocate also claimed Somaiyas had collected a meagre amount of ₹11,000 which they had deposited with their party, BJP.

Special public prosecutor Pradeep Gharat opposed the plea and pointed out that it was believed that Somaiyas had collected a huge amount - to the tune of ₹57 crore and the police needed to interrogate them to find out where the money had gone.

Gharat also pointed to Somaiya’s post of December 13, 2013, on a micro blogging site, declaring that he met Maharashtra Governor on that day and requested him to save INS Vikrant. His post further said Mumbaikars were ready to contribute ₹140 core for converting it into a museum, when only ₹7 crore was needed to save the decommissioned aircraft carrier.

Gharat said investigators wished to find out where the money had gone since it was not used for the purpose for which it was collected. “It is an offence if the money collected to preserve the aircraft carrier was used for something else,” he said.

