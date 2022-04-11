Sessions court denies pre-arrest bail to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya
The Mumbai sessions court on Monday paved the way for arrest of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya after it rejected his pre-arrest bail plea in connection with a cheating case registered against him at Trombay police station. The case pertains to the alleged misappropriation of ₹57 crore collected through crowd funding to save decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Vikrant from being scrapped.
“There are pictures to show they [Somaiya and other party workers] collected money. Further, there is a letter showing your willingness to deposit the money, but it was not done,” special judge RN Rokade said, adding there is a prima facie case against him.
Following the rejection of his anticipatory bail plea, Somaiya’s lawyer, advocate Ashok Mundargi, sought interim protection to enable him to approach the Bombay high court. The sessions court, however, rejected the prayer.
The court reserved the order on the pre-arrest bail plea of Somaiya’s son, Neil, who too is booked in the case. An order is expected on Neil’s plea on Tuesday.
On the basis of a complaint filed by an ex-serviceman, the Trombay police on Thursday registered a cheating case against Somaiya and Neil for alleged misappropriation of over ₹57 crore from funds collected to save INS Vikrant from being scrapped and converted into a museum.
Apprehending arrest, Somaiyas approached the sessions court on April 8 seeking anticipatory bail, claiming that the allegations were false and frivolous.
On Monday, when their plea came up for hearing, Mundargi pointed out that the case was registered belatedly and contended that the campaign was conducted in 2013 by almost all the political parties and the FIR was registered after nine years. The advocate also claimed Somaiyas had collected a meagre amount of ₹11,000 which they had deposited with their party, BJP.
Special public prosecutor Pradeep Gharat opposed the plea and pointed out that it was believed that Somaiyas had collected a huge amount - to the tune of ₹57 crore and the police needed to interrogate them to find out where the money had gone.
Gharat also pointed to Somaiya’s post of December 13, 2013, on a micro blogging site, declaring that he met Maharashtra Governor on that day and requested him to save INS Vikrant. His post further said Mumbaikars were ready to contribute ₹140 core for converting it into a museum, when only ₹7 crore was needed to save the decommissioned aircraft carrier.
Gharat said investigators wished to find out where the money had gone since it was not used for the purpose for which it was collected. “It is an offence if the money collected to preserve the aircraft carrier was used for something else,” he said.
-
No let-up in heatwave conditions in Haryana; light rainfall likely on April 13
Heatwave conditions persisted in Haryana and Punjab on Monday with the mercury settling above the 40-degree mark in most parts of the two states. In Haryana, Faridabad's Bopani recorded a high of 45.3 degrees Celsius, according to a report of the Meteorological Centre here. The mercury settled at an uncomfortable 43.5 degrees Celsius in Narnaul and at 42.5 degrees Celsius in Bhiwani. In Punjab, Bathinda recorded a maximum temperature of 43.4 degrees Celsius.
-
Serum Institute continues to put Covishield production on hold, 200 million doses in stock
PUNE Pune-based Serum Institute of India has put on hold the production of Covishield since the past three months, as the demand for the vaccine has gone down. The production was halted in January due to the consistent drop in demand as India saw wider coverage of the first dose. India's vaccine coverage till Saturday crossed 185 crore which includes first and second dose.
-
Visva Bharati asst professor arrested for alleged casteist slur against student
According to the FIR, an assistant professor of Manipuri dance, Sumit Basu, had made some casteist remarks against Somnath Sow, a student of economics department while the latter was having tea at a local stall on September 17. Earlier in August 2021, Somnath Sow along with two other students, was expelled for three years by the VBU authorities for taking part in a campus protest. Bose approached the district court for anticipatory bail.
-
Tooth removed from six-year-old’s lung
Mumbai A six-year-old boy got a fresh lease of life after doctors of a Mira Road hospital successfully removed a tooth from his lungs in a recent surgery. The minor from Boisar had accidentally swallowed the tooth after it broke. Later, after he developed breathing difficulties, his parents rushed him to the Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road, where the doctors found the tooth lodged in his right lung. His parents expressed relief after the procedure.
-
3 BJP teams to travel across K'taka to prepare for 2023 assembly polls
BJP has formed three teams, led by senior leaders to travel across Karnataka from Tuesday, aimed at preparing the ground for the State Assembly elections next year, party strongman and former chief minister B S Yediyurappa said on Monday. Making an appeal to end the flare-up of communal issues in the state, he said Hindus and Muslims should lead their lives as "children of one mother."
