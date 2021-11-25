Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Sessions court refuses pre-arrest bail to jeweller
mumbai news

Sessions court refuses pre-arrest bail to jeweller

The sessions court on Wednesday rejected the anticipatory bail application of the director of a popular jewellery chain in a cheating case registered by a Mulund-based jeweller for allegedly failing to clear dues of ₹6.57 crore
The sessions court on Wednesday rejected the anticipatory bail application of the director of a popular jewellery chain in a cheating case registered by a Mulund-based jeweller. (AFP)
Published on Nov 25, 2021 09:52 PM IST
ByVinay Dalvi, Mumbai

The sessions court on Wednesday rejected the anticipatory bail application of the director of a popular jewellery chain in a cheating case registered by a Mulund-based jeweller for allegedly failing to clear dues of 6.57 crore. The additional session’s court judge, RM Sadrani rejected his plea, citing that his custodial interrogation was necessary to find out about the gold and diamond jewellery entrusted with him, which he had allegedly disposed of.

According to the complainant Harsh Susania of Bhavi Jewellers, in October 2015, there was an agreement for making gold and diamond jewellery as per the requirement of the accused firm, which was to issue cheques for a period of not more than 30 days. Susania claimed that in 2018, cheques issued by the applicant started bouncing due to insufficient funds. At that time, the amount of 6.57 crores was outstanding, however, the firm acted contrary to their agreement and disposed of the jewellery, which was in breach of the agreement. Mulund police had registered a cheating case against the jewellery retail chain on September 8.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Happy Thanksgiving 2021
India vs New Zealand Live Score
Today's Panchang
Thanksgiving 2021
Tripura civic polls
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP