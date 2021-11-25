Sessions court refuses pre-arrest bail to jeweller

The sessions court on Wednesday rejected the anticipatory bail application of the director of a popular jewellery chain in a cheating case registered by a Mulund-based jeweller for allegedly failing to clear dues of ₹6.57 crore. The additional session’s court judge, RM Sadrani rejected his plea, citing that his custodial interrogation was necessary to find out about the gold and diamond jewellery entrusted with him, which he had allegedly disposed of.

According to the complainant Harsh Susania of Bhavi Jewellers, in October 2015, there was an agreement for making gold and diamond jewellery as per the requirement of the accused firm, which was to issue cheques for a period of not more than 30 days. Susania claimed that in 2018, cheques issued by the applicant started bouncing due to insufficient funds. At that time, the amount of ₹6.57 crores was outstanding, however, the firm acted contrary to their agreement and disposed of the jewellery, which was in breach of the agreement. Mulund police had registered a cheating case against the jewellery retail chain on September 8.