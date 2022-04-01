Several persons arrested after Thane police conduct all-out combing operation

The Thane police have arrested 54 persons under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS) besides several others under different sections during an all-out combing operation on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The combing operation was undertaken by 290 police officers of different ranks and 1,519 constables on the order of Thane police commissioner.

The arrested include nine externed criminals and 54 under NDPS Act while three others were arrested for possessing knives, swords and booked under the Arms Act.

Apart from that, a total of 1,627 were booked for traffic violations in which 47 were for drink and drive, 312 auto drivers for driving without uniforms, 597 for riding without helmets, 126 for jumping signal, 186 for not wearing seatbelts and 28 for talking on mobile while driving.

Ashok Morale, Additional Commissioner, Crime, Thane said, “The all-out combing operation initiated by Thane police is an initiative to check the rising criminal activities in the area. We have involved not only the crime branch but all the zonal police stations and traffic police from various areas for this operation. The target areas for us were shanties, dilapidated buildings, lodges, hotels, dhabas, pubs, railway stations and many other places that can be possible hideouts for the accused.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}