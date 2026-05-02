SGNP puts steep pass hike on hold after backlash over 383- 10,000 jump

MUMBAI: A proposed 26-fold hike in annual passes at Sanjay Gandhi National Park, from ₹383 to ₹10,000 for regular visitors and from ₹45 to ₹5,000 for senior citizens, has been put on hold following sharp public backlash from morning walkers, senior citizens and regular visitors.

New Delhi, India - Nov. 17, 2025: People on morning walk during air quality remains in 'very poor' category, at Lodhi Garden in New Delhi, India, on Monday, November 17, 2025. (Photo by Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

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Officials confirmed that the revised circular, which proposed new rates across around a dozen categories from May 1, has been temporarily suspended. “The hike was intended to fund civic amenities within the park and strengthen patrolling. However, given the resistance from citizens, we have decided to keep it on hold until a further decision is taken,” a senior park official said. Until then, existing rates will continue.

The proposed revision had triggered strong reactions, particularly from early morning walkers who are permitted entry between 5 am and 7.30 am, barring Mondays. Regular users said the increase disproportionately targeted walkers without addressing other facilities such as parking, the mini train and boating. Vilas Satpalakar, a daily visitor, questioned the rationale behind revising annual and monthly passes for morning walkers while leaving other charges untouched.

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{{^usCountry}} Roshani Jain, 65, who has been visiting the park for four decades, said the move had already sparked anger among regulars. She added that many were prepared to protest had the decision gone ahead, and suggested the steep proposal may have been intended to normalise a lower, but still significant, increase later. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Roshani Jain, 65, who has been visiting the park for four decades, said the move had already sparked anger among regulars. She added that many were prepared to protest had the decision gone ahead, and suggested the steep proposal may have been intended to normalise a lower, but still significant, increase later. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Following the backlash, the administration moved quickly to suspend the decision on April 30. Officials said earlier rates will remain in force until a revised proposal is finalised, adding that the hike is now being reconsidered. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the backlash, the administration moved quickly to suspend the decision on April 30. Officials said earlier rates will remain in force until a revised proposal is finalised, adding that the hike is now being reconsidered. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For now, regular visitors have welcomed the reprieve, though uncertainty remains over the final structure and timing of any future revision. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For now, regular visitors have welcomed the reprieve, though uncertainty remains over the final structure and timing of any future revision. {{/usCountry}}

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