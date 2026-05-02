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SGNP puts steep pass hike on hold after backlash over 383- 10,000 jump

Regular users said the increase disproportionately targeted walkers without addressing other facilities such as parking, the mini train and boating. Vilas Satpalakar, a daily visitor, questioned the rationale behind revising annual and monthly passes for morning walkers while leaving other charges untouched

Published on: May 02, 2026 05:56 am IST
By Osama Rawal
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MUMBAI: A proposed 26-fold hike in annual passes at Sanjay Gandhi National Park, from 383 to 10,000 for regular visitors and from 45 to 5,000 for senior citizens, has been put on hold following sharp public backlash from morning walkers, senior citizens and regular visitors.

New Delhi, India - Nov. 17, 2025: People on morning walk during air quality remains in 'very poor' category, at Lodhi Garden in New Delhi, India, on Monday, November 17, 2025. (Photo by Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Officials confirmed that the revised circular, which proposed new rates across around a dozen categories from May 1, has been temporarily suspended. “The hike was intended to fund civic amenities within the park and strengthen patrolling. However, given the resistance from citizens, we have decided to keep it on hold until a further decision is taken,” a senior park official said. Until then, existing rates will continue.

The proposed revision had triggered strong reactions, particularly from early morning walkers who are permitted entry between 5 am and 7.30 am, barring Mondays. Regular users said the increase disproportionately targeted walkers without addressing other facilities such as parking, the mini train and boating. Vilas Satpalakar, a daily visitor, questioned the rationale behind revising annual and monthly passes for morning walkers while leaving other charges untouched.

 
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