Mumbai: The Bandra police team investigating the death threat to actor Shah Rukh Khan have left for Raipur, Chhattisgarh, to verify the arrested accused’s claim that his phone was stolen three days before the threat call was made on November 5. Shah Rukh Khan threat case: Bandra police head to Raipur to verify phone theft claim of arrested lawyer

Following his arrest on Tuesday, the accused, lawyer Faizan Khan, claimed he had filed a complaint with the Raipur police that his phone had been stolen on November 2. Khan maintained this claim when he was brought to Mumbai for questioning, saying he does not possess the SIM card or the mobile phone that was allegedly used to make the threat call to the Bandra police station’s landline.

“We are checking with the Raipur police to find out whether Khan filed a theft complaint as he had claimed earlier,” said a police officer from the Bandra police station. “We have some evidence and are investigating to find more against the lawyer,” added the officer.

The police have not yet recovered the SIM card that was allegedly used to make the threat call. Khan was arrested on Tuesday after he failed to appear before the Bandra police for questioning regarding the call. On Thursday, a Mumbai court remanded him to police custody for four days.

According to the police, the person who made the threat call to the Bandra police station’s landline had said, “Woh Shah Rukh Mannat Bandstand wala hai na, usne agar mereko pachhas lakh nahi diye toh use maar daalunga (That Shah Rukh from Mannat, Bandstand, if he doesn’t pay me ₹50 lakh, I will kill him).”

When police constable Santosh Dhodke from the Bandra police station asked the caller his name and location, he said, “Woh matter nahi karta, likhna hai toh mera naam Hindustani likho (That doesn’t matter. If you want to write something, write my name as Hindustani).”

The police had then registered a case against the unidentified caller under sections 308 (4) (extortion by threatening death) and 351 (3) (4) (criminal intimidation) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sahinta.