Setback for Pawar as EC withdraws national party status of NCP

Mumbai In a major jolt to the Sharad Pawar led Nationalist Congress Party, the election commission of India (ECI) has decided to withdraw its national party status. The election body took the decision after it also decided to revoke its state party status in three states — Goa, Manipur and Meghalaya. The commission said that the party has failed to fulfil the criteria to remain as a national party as it is no longer recognised as a state in four states.

It means that the party will not get its election symbol — ‘clock’ in other states by default. It will have to approach the election commission requesting to allot the same election symbol, the officials informed.

The election commission took the decision by reviewing the last two performances of the party in Lok Sabha and state assembly elections from 2014 till 2019.

“In consideration of totality of facts and bare provisions of Symbols Order and Poll Performance, the Commission in pursuance of the provision of Para 6 of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968, withdraws the state party status with regard to states of Goa, Manipur, and Meghalaya. Consequently, the National Party recognition of NCP also stands withdrawn,” states the 18-page ECI order issued on April 10.

It stated that the NCP was granted national status based on its performances in Lok Sabha and assembly polls in states such as Maharashtra, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland Goa and Manipur. In 2019, it found that the party did not contest general elections in Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Meghalaya and Nagaland. In Maharashtra, it secured 15.52% votes but in Manipur it could get only 0.16% votes.

Coming to assembly polls, it again did not contest polls in Arunachal Pradesh (2019) and except Maharashtra it failed to get six percent votes in all the four states — Goa (2.28%), Manipur (0.95%), Meghalaya (1.61%) and Nagaland (1.06%), it explained further.

According to the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968, a political party can be recognised as a national party if it fulfills any of the following three conditions: First, it should secure at least 6% of votes polled in four or more states in Lok Sabha or assembly elections, and, in addition, it has at least four members in the Lok Sabha. Second, it has at least 2% of the total Lok Sabha seats and its candidates come from not less than three states. Third, it is recognised as a state party in at least four states.

The national party status gives a number of advantages such as a common party symbol across states, free airtime during elections on public broadcasters, space for a party office in New Delhi, among others. The ECI order comes as a setback to Pawar who is considered as ojne of the promiment opposition voices at pan-India level. A former union defence and agricutlure minister and former Maharashtra chief minister, Pawar preferred to be involved in national politics. Though the development doesnt mean much in real terms for his politics, it could give a tool in the hand of his political opponents to target him.

Mahesh Tapase, chief spokesperson, NCP said that they are going to again approach the election commission to restore their status. “Even after making a careful submission and satisfactory answer to all the queries raised by the election commission, we see the order as a shock. We will again approach the commission with a representation to restore our national status,” Tapase said.

He said that the party enjoyed the status of a national party from January 2000 till this date. However, they did not contest the pan India elections in the general election held in 2014 and 2019.

Currently, NCP has 53 MLAs in Maharashtra, seven MLAs in Nagaland and two MLAs in Kerala. Besides, it has four MPs from Maharashtra and one from Lakshadweep.

