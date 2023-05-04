Pawar may not take back his decision; NCP leaders back Supriya Sule

MUMBAI: A day after Sharad Pawar announced his decision to retire from the post of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief, senior leaders continued to convince him to reconsider his plans. On the other hand, even as the 82-year-old leader is holding his cards close to his chest, there is a consensus building within the party in favour of his daughter Supriya Sule to be named the national president, which would leave Ajit Pawar free to handle party affairs in the state.

Mumbai, India - May 03, 2023: NCP Supriya Sule leaves after the party's meeting, at Y.B. Chavan Centre, Nariman Point, in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, May 03, 2023. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

On Wednesday, as Pawar met party leaders and MLAs for five hours at the Y B Chavan Centre, a group of workers continued to raise slogans at the staircase demanding that he withdraw his resignation. Pawar held another meeting at his residence Silver Oak in the evening.

Although loyalists requested that he continue to lead the 24-year old party until his tenure as the Member of Parliament in 2026, Pawar said that he will “accept whatever decision is taken by the committee formed to decide the next party president”.

A close Pawar aide said, “Pawar saheb always takes his decision with due diligence and remains firm. I don’t see him stepping back.” Senior leaders also observed that the issue of succession will be resolved if Pawar continues in his position, with Sule by his side as the working president. Senior party leader and former minister Chhagan Bhujbal concurred. “I believe that knowingly or unknowingly the roles have been divided – that Ajit Pawar should look after Maharashtra politics and Delhi be left to Sule,” said Bhujbal, adding that the latter is more experienced and entrenched in national politics than her cousin. “We will have to resolve this question in this way.”

Though they refrained from dotting the ‘I’s and crossing the ‘T’s, several senior leaders also followed Bhujbal’s line of thought.

“It is known within the party that Pawar wants Sule as his political heir. However, since Ajit controls a significant number of MLAs, the best possible solution is to work out an arrangement between the two. In that way, both can be guided by Pawar,” said a senior leader.

Through Wednesday’s many meetings, when party workers expressed their shock at his resolve to resign, Pawar said, “I took the decision without informing anyone. You would not have allowed me to do so if I had shared this with anyone.”

On Tuesday, Pawar had sought three days to dwell on his decision. “Let Pawar saheb take his decision. The issue of his successor will come only after that. We hope he will not retire from the NCP chief’s post,” senior leader Praful Patel told reporters.

The leaders will meet again on Thursday to convince Pawar to change his mind. The committee appointed by him is likely to meet on Friday.

