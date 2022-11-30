Shatabdi Hospital urges BMC to sanction post-mortem centre

Mumbai: Administrators of the civic-run Shatabdi Hospital in Govandi have written to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials for setting up a post-mortem centre at their upcoming facility.

Expected to be operational by December 2023, the centre will be located in the new 580-bedded super specialty hospital that is coming up on the premises of the hospital.

Currently, there is only one facility to conduct post-mortem in the entire eastern suburbs, Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, which caters to almost 30 police stations. This new centre will help reduce the burden on the former considerably. HT had reported about the sorry state of the post-mortem centres in the city on October 11.

Hospital superintendent Dr Sunil Pakle said that the existing hospital building does not have sufficient space for the centre. “The new building will feature 10-stories with each floor having 8,000 square feet area. So, there is enough space to set up a mortuary as well as a post-mortem centre here,” he said. The mortuary will have state-of-the-art infrastructure, including a cold storage facility to keep up to 70 bodies.

Recently, guardian minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha had also instructed the Health Infrastructure Cell (HIC) of the BMC to ensure that necessary facilities are available at the hospital.

Dr Pakle, too, has written to the civic officials to provide the necessary administrative sanctions to set up the facility. He has also requested the municipal architects in the HIC to come up with the infrastructural support.

Police surgeon Dr Kapil Patil, who is the technical in-charge of the post-mortem centres in the city, had also appealed to the public health department about the high caseload in the centre at Rajawadi Hospital.

In his letter to the director of health services, Dr Sadhna Tayade, dated October 17, he had asked for two more such facilities in the eastern suburbs–in Vikhroli’s Mahatma Phule Hospital and Shatabdi Hospital, Govandi.

The new hospital will also house departments like cardiology, neurology, plastic surgery, nephrology, urology and a burns ward. There will be 100 ICU beds in all different departments.