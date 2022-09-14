Shilphata villages feel separation pangs, reunite with Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai The 14 villages on the border of Navi Mumbai and around Thane and Kalyan, in the Shilphata area, which were once a part of Navi Mumbai but disassociated in 2007, will once again be brought under the jurisdiction of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The decision was taken following demands from villagers, who woke up to the fact that no development work had taken place since the separation.

The state government on Monday night issued a notification for the merger and set new boundaries of the civic body’s jurisdiction. It has called for suggestions and objections to be submitted within one month to the divisional commissioner (Revenue), Kokan Division, Kokan Bhavan, Navi Mumbai.

In March this year chief minister Eknath Shinde, who was then the urban development minister in the MVA government, announced in the assembly about the merger.

On August 30, the Chauda Gaon Sarv Pakshiya Sangharsh Samiti, comprising leaders who are spearheading the demand and also boycotting the gram panchayat elections being held in the region, met Shinde requesting early action on the announcement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The following villages will now be part of the corporation’s jurisdiction -- Dahisar, Mokashi, Walivali, Pimpri, Nighu, Navali, Waklan, Bamarli, Narivali, Bele, Nagaon, Bhandarli, Uttar Shiv and Goteghar.

Laxman Patil, president of the samiti, said, “Our demand to be assimilated with Navi Mumbai has been pending since 2015. Development in the region has been compromised for many years. The Fadnavis government was set to issue the orders but the code of conduct prevented it. Subsequently, Shinde gave us his word; we are thankful to the chief minister, as it paves the way for our return to Navi Mumbai.”

Over the last few years, the population of the 14 villages has grown manifold and since the resources available with gram panchayats are limited, they are unable to meet the civic demands of the area – water supply, garbage, and sewage treatment have become dominating issues here. An equal matter of concern is the encroachment on government land, said Patil.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The notification was issued just yesterday. We can comment on it only after reviewing it,” said municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar.

Reacting to the government’s decision, Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik said, “Mountains separating the 14 villages with Navi Mumbai, impact connectivity. The state government should construct a tunnel through Parsik Hill to connect the two regions.” Naik underscored the need for a major infrastructure overhaul “for which NMMC should seek ₹500 crore from the state government”.