Eknath Shinde in Delhi amid a swirl of rumours and minister's income tax notice

MUMBAI: Deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde cancelled his scheduled meetings on Wednesday evening and rushed to Delhi to meet key Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders. The abrupt trip was made after his party spokesperson and state minister Sanjay Shirsat received a notice from the Income Tax (I-T) department for alleged discrepancies in his election affidavits of 2019 and 2024 last week, and chief minister Devendra Fadnavis announcing a probe into his son Siddhant’s bid for VITS Hotel, in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, earlier this week. Shinde in Delhi amid a swirl of rumours and min’s I-T notice

Another reason for the trip, said party insiders, was to discuss with top BJP leaders the political implications of the Thackeray cousins reuniting.

Shirsats have felt cornered recently, in the face of the I-T notice and Fadnavis on Monday announcing a probe into the alleged irregularities in the tendering process for the auction of VITS Hotel for which Siddhanth had submitted the lowest bid a month ago.

People in the know told HT that Shinde met union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi post-midnight, although there was no official confirmation about it from Shiv Sena. Shinde’s aides revealed that he had been unhappy over Shirsat getting a notice from the I-T department, and was equally anxious about the probe into the tendering process for VITS Hotel.

While Shinde refused to speak to the media, social justice minister Sanjay Shirsat said: “The I-T department has done its duty. They sought certain clarifications from my affidavits of 2019 and 2024. They summoned me on July 9, but I have sought more time. I will respond to their queries.” On Thursday, Shirsat’s comment that Shinde’s son Shrikant had received a similar notice set the party aflutter, although the former immediately retracted his statement.

Shirsat has been embroiled in a controversy over Siddhant’s bid to buy VITS Hotel, for which the court had asked the state government to conduct an auction last month. At the time, opposition leader Ambadas Danve from Sena (UBT), had alleged irregularities saying the auction process was managed to favour Siddhant’s company. Subsequently, Shirsat announced that his son was withdrawing from the bid. The issue was raised by Shiv Sena (UBT) in the legislative council again on Monday, following which Fadnavis announced an inquiry, even as Shirsat denied that there was any irregularity in the deal. Fadnavis’s announcement in response to Sena (UBT)’s demand irked Shinde.

Former state Congress chief Nana Patole hinted at a cold war between Fadnavis and Shinde, and said: “We know what is happening in the state. There is internal gangwar in the Mahayuti.’’

A functionary from the ruling alliance said Shinde also was keen to discuss the political ramifications of the Thackeray cousins reuniting, with top BJP leaders. It’s no secret in the BJP that the rapprochement between Raj and Uddhav Thackeray will cause Sena (UBT) to gain votes in the upcoming municipal elections. Shinde, it is believed, was hoping to press upon Shah to woo the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray into the Mahayuti camp.