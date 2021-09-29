Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Shinde surveys spots for parking heavy vehicles in Thane to ease traffic congestion
mumbai news

Shinde surveys spots for parking heavy vehicles in Thane to ease traffic congestion

Thane Guardian Minister, Eknath Shinde, on Wednesday surveyed spots at four locations in the district where parking lots for heavy vehicles could be created to ease traffic congestion; instructions given to start and complete the work at the earliest
By Gautam S. Mengle, Thane
UPDATED ON SEP 29, 2021 08:29 PM IST
4 spots in Thane district have been surveyed by Thane Guardian Minister, Eknath Shinde, for the parking of heavy vehicles to ease congestion during peak traffic hours. (PRAFUL GANGURDE/HT PHOTO)

Thane Guardian Minister, Eknath Shinde, on Wednesday, surveyed spots at four locations in the district where parking lots for heavy vehicles could be created to ease traffic congestion. Instructions have been issued to start and complete the work at the earliest.

The city has witnessed heavy traffic jams over the last few days, with the Ghodbunder Road being the worst affected. The jams are primarily caused due to heavy vehicles that enter Thane from the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust and from Gujarat to go to Mumbai.

“We have created a coordination team comprising officials from the Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts to tackle the problem. Parking lots are being created so that heavy vehicles can park there during peak hours and be released in a staggered manner,” Shinde said.

He added that possible locations were surveyed in Uran, Kharegaon, Dapodi and Bhiwandi.

“We surveyed a 50 hectare plot at JNPT, a 100 hectare plot at the Razdan junction and several smaller plots as well. Work on these plots will be conducted on war footing,” said Shinde.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Case of extortion against Param Bir Singh: Court grants bail to Sanjay Punamiya, Sunil Jain

Potholes in Kalyan make life difficult for motorists during monsoon

Mumbai schools to reopen for classes 8 to 12 from October 4

Fire brigade rescue 17 revellers stuck at Pandavkada waterfalls in Kharghar
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP