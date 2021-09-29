Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Shinde surveys spots for parking heavy vehicles in Thane to ease traffic congestion
4 spots in Thane district have been surveyed by Thane Guardian Minister, Eknath Shinde, for the parking of heavy vehicles to ease congestion during peak traffic hours. (PRAFUL GANGURDE/HT PHOTO)
4 spots in Thane district have been surveyed by Thane Guardian Minister, Eknath Shinde, for the parking of heavy vehicles to ease congestion during peak traffic hours. (PRAFUL GANGURDE/HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Shinde surveys spots for parking heavy vehicles in Thane to ease traffic congestion

Thane Guardian Minister, Eknath Shinde, on Wednesday surveyed spots at four locations in the district where parking lots for heavy vehicles could be created to ease traffic congestion; instructions given to start and complete the work at the earliest
READ FULL STORY
By Gautam S. Mengle, Thane
UPDATED ON SEP 29, 2021 08:29 PM IST

Thane Guardian Minister, Eknath Shinde, on Wednesday, surveyed spots at four locations in the district where parking lots for heavy vehicles could be created to ease traffic congestion. Instructions have been issued to start and complete the work at the earliest.

The city has witnessed heavy traffic jams over the last few days, with the Ghodbunder Road being the worst affected. The jams are primarily caused due to heavy vehicles that enter Thane from the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust and from Gujarat to go to Mumbai.

“We have created a coordination team comprising officials from the Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts to tackle the problem. Parking lots are being created so that heavy vehicles can park there during peak hours and be released in a staggered manner,” Shinde said.

He added that possible locations were surveyed in Uran, Kharegaon, Dapodi and Bhiwandi.

“We surveyed a 50 hectare plot at JNPT, a 100 hectare plot at the Razdan junction and several smaller plots as well. Work on these plots will be conducted on war footing,” said Shinde.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.