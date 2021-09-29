Shinde surveys spots for parking heavy vehicles in Thane to ease traffic congestion

Thane Guardian Minister, Eknath Shinde, on Wednesday, surveyed spots at four locations in the district where parking lots for heavy vehicles could be created to ease traffic congestion. Instructions have been issued to start and complete the work at the earliest.

The city has witnessed heavy traffic jams over the last few days, with the Ghodbunder Road being the worst affected. The jams are primarily caused due to heavy vehicles that enter Thane from the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust and from Gujarat to go to Mumbai.

“We have created a coordination team comprising officials from the Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts to tackle the problem. Parking lots are being created so that heavy vehicles can park there during peak hours and be released in a staggered manner,” Shinde said.

He added that possible locations were surveyed in Uran, Kharegaon, Dapodi and Bhiwandi.

“We surveyed a 50 hectare plot at JNPT, a 100 hectare plot at the Razdan junction and several smaller plots as well. Work on these plots will be conducted on war footing,” said Shinde.