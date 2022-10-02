Shinde: We are carrying forward Balasaheb’s true legacy

htmumbai@hindustantimes.com

NAVI MUMBAI: Chief minister Eknath Shinde stated that the Dussehra rally organised by his group will be unprecedented as the people of the state have welcomed the fact that they are carrying forward the legacy of Bal Thackeray.

Shinde attended the all-India 5G launch by prime minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Saturday through a video conferencing at a civic school in Panvel.

Shinde said, “Everyone is aware of the significance the rally held for Balasaheb to convey his views and ideology and people have always been attracted to it. His speeches were much to look forward to at the time. We are carrying forward that same legacy and hence history has been made with 50 MLAs and 14 MPs. Everyone is aware of the people’s love for us. Look at the unprecedented response we are getting for our programmes and during Ganeshotsav and Navratri where people waited for us till early morning.”

He went on to explain, “We are speaking of nothing different than what Balasaheb believed in and expressed. We fought the election in alliance with BJP and we have hence formed the government with them as the people of the state wanted.”

Responding to rumours that Uddhav Thackeray’s close confidante is on his way to the Shinde camp, Shinde said, “I don’t know about it. I don’t hide anything and am very transparent as you all know. Had I known anything about it, I would have spoken frankly.”

Raigad district’s Panvel Municipal Corporation-run Savitribai Phule school Number 8 students were selected for virtual classrooms during the all India 5G launch by prime minister Narendra Modi.

Shinde was there for the launch where he interacted with the students.

Speaking to the media, Shinde said, “This is a historic day for the country and Maharashtra as 5G will revolutionise the way we function. It will benefit every sector including education where smart classes will further upgrade the quality of education. The focus of the government is infrastructure, education and health and we shall make maximum use of technology to give them a boost.”

