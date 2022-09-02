Shinde-Sena confrontation likely over Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park

In what may precipitate a face-off with Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena, chief minister Eknath Shinde has decided to hold the Dussehra rally of his breakaway faction at Shivaji Park on October 5. The Dadar ground has traditionally been the venue of Sena’s event on the last day of Navratri festival. Shinde’s move is aimed at cementing his claim that his camp is the “real” Sena.

Sada Sarvankar, Sena legislator from Mahim, confirmed the development and said that an application had been filed with the civic body in this regard. “[We] will do it [hold the rally at Shivaji Park]. This decision has been taken,” Sarvankar, who has joined the Shinde group, said. Shivaji Park falls in his constituency.

Another leader from the group said that a formal announcement would be made by Shinde soon. There are chances that leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may attend this rally.

Significantly, Shinde faction spokesperson Deepak Kesarkar had earlier said that there was no plan to hold the rally. Shinde’s volte-face comes days after BJP leader and union minister Narayan Rane called on him to organise the event. Rane, who fell out with the Sena in 2005, had said that he would attend it.

However, Shinde’s claim on the Shivaji Park ground was contested by Sena.

“We organise the rally [here] and our claim has a basis in law. This public meeting has been held so far by Sena. The Election Commission of India has not taken a decision [on the Shinde group’s claim of being the real Sena] and hence, the [BMC] must give permissions to us,” Sena deputy leader Sachin Ahir said.

He warned: “Attempts to suppress Sena will backfire. The breakaway faction has not yet been recognised… If we do not get the permissions for the meeting and if Shiv Sainiks still come for it, then the government will be responsible for anything untoward that may take place.”

Party president Uddhav Thackeray has insisted that Sena will hold its rally at Shivaji Park. Sena’s Rajya Sabha MP Anil Desai had written to the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) for the permissions. But Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray had said that the BMC, which is being administered by the state, had not accepted their application.

Sena has a strong emotional link with Shivaji Park. It was born at the Ranade Road residence of party supremo Bal Thackeray on June 19, 1966 and it held its first public meeting at the ground on Dussehra day in October that year.

Bal Thackeray’s father, social reformer and activist ‘Prabodhankar’ Keshav Sitaram Thackeray, was among those who launched the public celebrations of the festival. Bal Thackeray and later his son Uddhav also held their public meetings at the ground. It was in a Dussehra rally (2010) that Aaditya was launched in politics as the head of the newly-formed Yuva Sena.

