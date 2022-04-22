Shiv sainiks attacked vehicle, says BJP leader Kamboj

Mumbai BJP leader Mohit Kamboj on Friday alleged that his vehicle was attacked by Sena workers near Matoshree, the family residence of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in Bandra.

Kamboj was returning from a wedding in Bandra Kurla Complex with BJP leader Prasad Lad in the latter’s car. At Kala Nagar, Kamboj got off and went to sit in his own vehicle, Lad told mediapersons. It was at this juncture that sainiks, who had gathered outside Thackeray’s residence, attacked Kamboj’s vehicle before it sped away.

Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut alleged that it was the BJP’s attempt to disrupt the law and order situation at a sensitive time.

“Mohit Kamboj got down from one car and got into another one at Kala Nagar. It was an unnecessary move to disrupt the law and order situation. Despite knowing the roads at Kala Nagar are shut for traffic, he came here. Upon seeing him, Shiv Sainiks tried to stop his car,” Raut told HT.

Leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis said, “The attack on Mohit Kumbhoj is an act of cowardice committed out of arrogance. This is the culture of suppressing dissenting voices. Our movement against the corrupt MVA government will not stop. We need to see if the police will take any action.”

