Shiv Sainiks protest against Eknath Shinde, rebels in Navi Mumbai, Panvel areas

Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra caused due to the rebellion by a section of legislators led by Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena leaders and workers came out on Saturday in Navi Mumbai and Panvel region to show support to chief minister Uddhav Thakeray.

Effigies were burnt and slogans raised against Eknath Shinde and the rebel MLAs. In Nerul, former corporator and Shiv Sena deputy city chief, Satish Ramane, blackened the face of Eknath Shinde on a poster.

“CM has been facing major health issues yet he has worked hard for the state. Maharashtra cried when he left Varsha for Matoshree. These rebels want Uddhav Thackeray to join the BJP today. These are the same people who wanted to resign when Shiv Sena-BJP alliance was in government. This is a conspiracy by the BJP and the planning was on for the past 6 months,” he said.

In Kharghar, effigies of the rebel MLAs were burnt. New posters were also put up in Vashi in support of Thackeray after several such posters appeared on Friday.

Maval Shiv Sena MP, Srirang Barne, and former union minister Anant Geete along with Raigad Shiv Sena chief, Baban Patil and Panvel chief Shirish Patil addressed party workers in Kharghar.

“We have to take an oath that rebels will not be forgiven. We will take action soon against the rebels,” said Geete.

“This betrayal of trust when we have a chief minister of our party is shocking. It is our responsibility to strengthen the Shiv Sena further,” said Barne.

Baban Patil, a staunch Thackeray loyalist said, “We will throw Eknath Shinde out of the party. He has backstabbed our CM. Shiv Sainiks will not tolerate any insult to Matoshree which is revered by all. Eknath Shinde has been made by Shiv Sena.”

