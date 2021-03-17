Shiv Sena all set to counter BJP’s attacks

Battered with attacks from the Opposition for nearly a year now, the most recent being the arrest of police officer Sachin Vaze in the Ambani house security scare case and death of Mansukh Hiran, the trader whose car was used for the threat, the Shiv Sena now plans to counter the “allegations and campaigns meant to defame” the Sena-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

From the Palghar district mob lynching case to actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case to allegations of crime against women on two cabinet ministers, including a Sena minister who resigned, to the Vaze case, the Sena has faced repeated attacks from its former ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Sena leaders said the Opposition has been “setting the agenda” for the government. Senior party leaders, including Sena MP Sanjay Raut, who were steadfast in their defence Vaze, have now not spoken on him. The party line on the controversial cop echoes the government’s – “Nobody would be shielded”.

Amid series of meetings between chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and senior ministers within the MVA for the second day, Raut met NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Delhi on Tuesday evening. Emerging from the meeting, Raut told reporters that “everything is alright” and dismissed speculations that Pawar was unhappy with Thackeray’s backing for Vaze last week. “Nobody is supporting anybody. Maharashtra is a land of law-and-order, no matter who the person is,” he told reporters.

Raut also denied that there would be any “big changes” in Maharashtra amid speculations that home minister Anil Deshmukh may be replaced.

“I believe it is not appropriate for me to speak on this. Sharad Pawar or the chief minister can speak on this. But as of now, I do not think that there are going to be any big changes in the state.”

Sena minister Eknath Shinde too said Vaze was not being shielded.

“The matter is being probed by the NIA and ATS and the truth will come out. The Vaze issue has become a part of the investigation and therefore there is no question of shielding anybody... NIA has arrested him and legal process is on so there is no question of backing him,” he said in Delhi.

A senior Shiv Sena MP said the BJP aims to get back in power, which is why it leaves no opportunity to attack the Sena.

On its part, the Shiv Sena has decided to take on the BJP-led central government for trampling on the rights of the state. “Law-and-order is a state subject, right? Then why did the CBI descend to Mumbai after the actor died. Now, after the state blocked CBI’s entry, they entered Maharashtra through NIA,” he said, requesting anonymity.

A senior Sena leader said, “The opposition has been setting the agenda and the government is chasing it. If you see the Palghar lynching episode, what role did Shiv Sena have in it? The opposition has built a public perception through incessant yelling and through their social media cell. But the government has also countered it. Over 100 people have been arrested in that case. What more can the state government do? Don’t such cases happen in other states?”

“After Palghar lynching, a sadhu (seer) was killed in Uttar Pradesh. Around the same time, when gelatine sticks were found in a car near Ambani’s home, Mohan Delkar committed suicide naming people close to BJP. It is nature’s counter them. We are not bothered by what they throw on us, we do not intend to respond to each and every allegation they make,” the MP said.

With less than year for the prestigious Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation election, Sena’s dented image in this case could become the fodder for the BJP which is aiming to wrest control of the civic body from Sena. “People are intelligent. The opposition thinks they are better Sherlock Holmes, lawyers, or even judges.”

The leader added that the party, as it nears the BMC polls in the second half of the year, the Sena will take to various platforms to counter the BJP on all these issues. “As a party, we are aware of what is being done. With respect to the BMC election, let time pass, we will take up all these issues at appropriate stage,” he said.

The BJP, meanwhile, alleged that the government backs their “close ones”. “The government’s close ones are being protected. The current issue of Vaze is front of us. He is involved in conspiracy and many things are going to come out. He was constantly supported and the CM made a statement asking if he was Osama bin Laden,” said Keshav Upadhye, Maharashtra BJP chief spokesperson. “Maharashtra and police force are being defamed by such stories.”