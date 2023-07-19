Fadnavis claims council deputy chairperson immune to anti-defection law

Mumbai: Amid demand by the Shiv Sena (UBT) and other Opposition parties to remove Neelam Gorhe as the deputy chairperson of the council, who recently joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said the post is immune to anti-defection law.

Raising the issue, leader of opposition in council Ambadas Danve said, “Gorhe publicly declared that she has joined the Shiv Sena led by CM Eknath Shinde. Therefore, the party has initiated the process of disqualification against her under anti-defection law. In such a situation Gorhe should be removed from the post as she cannot decide on the petition against herself.”

Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab said, “There are two different issues regarding Gorhe. One is disqualification for defection and another is removal notice from the deputy chairperson post. Gorhe became MLC in 2020 as Shiv Sena candidate so after changing party she is liable for disqualification as per the 10th schedule which explains anti-defection.”

He also said that as there is no full-time chairperson in the council, the government should form a committee of four MLCs and decide on the matter.

Following this, Gorhe announced a discussion on the issue of her disqualification and removal notice and she stepped down from the chair and asked BJP MLC Niranjan Davkhare to preside over the chair to listen to the matter.

Refuting the claims made by the opposition, Fadnavis said, “As per the rules, speaker and deputy speaker of the Lok Sabha, chairperson and deputy chairperson of Rajya Sabha and assembly and councils of the state are exempted from disqualification. Besides, as per records of state legislature Gorhe belongs to the Shiv Sena, so there is no question of defection.”

The presiding officer then kept the ruling on hold about who will hear the disqualification petition against her and if she can continue her work till a decision is made.

