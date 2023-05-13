Decide on MLAs’ disqualification within 15 days: Thackeray

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said since the Supreme Court had left the decision on the disqualification proceedings against 16 rebel MLAs, including chief minister Eknath Shinde, to assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar, it should be made within 15 days. Or else, the party would approach the apex court, he said.

Mumbai, India - May 12, 2023 : Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray alongside party leader MLA Anil Parab addresses the media during a press conference, at Matoshree, Bandra (East), in Mumbai, India, on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

“The speaker is abroad now. Once he is back, he should take a decision on the disqualification within 15 days. If he fails to do that within the timeframe, we will again go to the SC. I also want to tell PM Narendra Modi that he should stop the insult to democracy and the country by checking the government’s unconstitutional way of functioning,” Thackeray said at a press conference.

Reacting to the demand, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, son of Eknath Shinde, said the 15-day deadline aimed to prevent Sena (UBT)’s remaining MLAs from crossing over to the other faction.

“A lot of their MLAs are in touch with us and want to switch sides. Setting a deadline for the speaker is primarily to keep their flock together,” he said while addressing a press conference at party headquarters - Balasaheb Bhavan.

Thackeray also dared the Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government to step down and face elections. “The SC has given its verdict, but the final decision is in people’s court. Now it’s time to seek people’s mandate. The government has no moral ground to stay in power.”

To this, MP Shinde said Thackeray’s remarks are mere attempts to garner sympathy. “The Supreme Court rejected six of the eight prayers made by the Thackeray faction, but they are trying to mislead people by pretending that the result is in their favour, and spreading false and incorrect information.”

The Sena (UBT) chief also demanded action against former governor B S Koshyari who had been pulled up by the SC for calling the floor test of MVA government without a valid reason.

Focus on ECI case

Meanwhile, the Thackeray faction is preparing its arguments before the SC in another case – its petition challenging the decision of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to recognise the Shinde faction as the real Shiv Sena and allocating the bow and arrow symbol to it.

“As of now, as per the SC decision, we can continue with Shiv Sena (UBT) and the symbol of flaming torch. The top court has made clear in its verdict that just the legislature-parliamentary party is not the real political party. So, it strengthens our claim on Shiv Sena and we will focus on the petition challenging the ECI order,” Sena (UBT) MLA Anil Parab said.