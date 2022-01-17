Shiv Sena hits out at BJP over ‘vote bank’ politics

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The Sena criticised Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over such “publicity” events and for allegedly giving importance to caste and organising such meals
MUMBAI: Days after Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath had lunch at a Dalit worker’s home in Gorakhpur, Shiv Sena on Monday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over “vote bank politics”.

In an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena said the BJP leaders still organise lunches in Dalits households and need to publicise them. “This clearly shows that caste is in their minds and they are not ready to let go of it. The country has been divided on caste for political gains. So, the caste eradication programmes are a mere sham... Even today tickets to contest elections are distributed based on caste arithmetic.”

The Sena criticised Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over such “publicity” events and for allegedly giving importance to caste and organising such meals.

Referring to Modi, who washed the feet of sanitation workers in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj in February 2019, Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, “Modi took a dip in the River Ganga and then washed the feet of Dalits. Now, BJP leaders are going to their homes. When will you forget caste? We are all humans and there should not be any caste divide. But you go to Dalit household for meals, this is all pretense. Stop this vote bank politics otherwise, the country will once again be divided into caste lines.”

As a policy, the Maharashtra unit of BJP does not respond to criticism in the Sena mouthpiece.

Raut also said Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP), and other non-BJP parties in Uttar Pradesh can replace BJP in power after the February-March assembly polls. “[SP leader] Akhilesh [Yadav] must completely focus on the election and must take everyone together. People are looking at Akhilesh with a lot of expectations. We are contesting in Uttar Pradesh but the power to bring about a change is with Samajwadi Party and Congress.”

