Shiv Sena leader gave out info on irregularities in Anil Parab’s resort: MNS

The infighting within the Shiv Sena has believably come to the fore following allegations by a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader from Khed, Ratnagiri. MNS general secretary and Khed Nagar panchayat chairman Vaibhav Khedekar has alleged that the information related to the alleged irregularities in a resort owned by Shiv Sena leader and state transport minister Anil Parab was provided by another party leader, Ramdas Kadam.

Khedekar, in a press conference with former Nationalist Congress Party legislator Sanjay Kadam in Khed on Saturday, produced eight audio clips to establish his claim. In the audio clips, Kadam is reportedly speaking to his close aide Prasad Karve on the information about Parab’s alleged illegal structure at Dapoli. In some of the clips, Karve is heard speaking to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya, giving him more information about the construction.

Two months ago, Somaiya had lodged complaints with the Union environment ministry against the construction of the resort on the sea shore at Dapoli by Parab. The minister had allegedly violated the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms while constructing the resort. Similar complaints were lodged by Somaiya against a construction by another Shiv Sena leader, Milind Narvekar, in the same vicinity. After the complaints, Narvekar had himself pulled down the illegal part of the structure last month. Both, Parab and Narvekar, are considered close confidants of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Kadam has rubbished the allegations and said that the voice in the audio clips is not his.

“I can swear on Goddess Tulaja Bhavani. The allegations are false and I never contacted Somaiya. Both Khedekar and Kadam had worked under me while in Shiv Sena and have ditched the party by defecting to other parties. Kadam is levelling allegations owing to grudges as he was defeated by my son in the last Assembly election. Khedekar is against me as his corruption in the nagar panchayat has been exposed by me. I have filed suits against Khedekar and Kadam in earlier allegations. There is no rift within our party. Parab helps my son a lot,” Kadam said.

Khedekar said Karve was a link between Kadam and Somaiya and had obtained the information against Parab under Right to Information Act (RTI).

“Karve was acting on behalf of Kadam and had gathered information against Parab and Narvekar. Karve provided all the details and documents to Somaiya. Kadam has said he will move the court against me. We are ready to face it and all the documents will be provided in the court,” he said.

Kadam is believably unhappy with the Shiv Sena because he was not inducted in the Thackeray government’s cabinet in 2019. Kadam was the environment minister in the Devendra Fadnavis government till October 2019.