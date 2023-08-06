Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 500 crore scam: EOW officials question Sena (UBT) leader Ravindra Waikar

500 crore scam: EOW officials question Sena (UBT) leader Ravindra Waikar

ByVinay Dalvi
Aug 06, 2023 12:44 AM IST

Shiv Sena MLA Ravindra Waikar was questioned by the Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for four-and-a-half hours regarding a complaint filed by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, alleging his involvement in a ₹500 crore scam. Waikar denied the allegations and stated that they were pressure tactics to make leaders switch parties. The complaint accuses Waikar of illegally obtaining approval for a five-star hotel on a plot reserved for a garden, causing a loss to the BMC.

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MLA Ravindra Waikar was questioned by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai police on Saturday for four-and-a-half hours as part of its preliminary enquiry (PE) into a complaint filed by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya alleging that Waikar was involved in a 500 crore scam.

Mumbai, India - October 26, 2018: Ravindra Waikar during HT Real Estate Awards at ITC Grand, Parel in Mumbai, India, on Friday, October 26, 2018. (Photo by Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times) (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)

Waikar, who joined the investigators around 12.30pm, was questioned till 5 pm. After coming out of the EOW office, Waikar said, “I have clarified to whatever queries they had, these are pressure tactics so that leaders will join their parties. However, I am a loyal Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray worker and will never shift sides.”

An EOW official said a complaint was lodged with them by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya.

According to the complaint, Waikar obtained approval for the construction of a five-star hotel on a plot reserved for a garden illegally in Goregaon. He used his political ties to get this approval, causing a huge loss to the BMC.

In his complaint the former member of parliament claimed on July 26, 2021, the BMC had approved a five-star hotel on plot numbers 1-B and 1-C in Vyarvali village, Jogeshwari JVLR, which is personally owned by Waikar and some others. Somaiya claimed that the said plot was reserved for a garden or a park and was being used for construction by Waikar and his other partners.

Somaiya said BMC’s building proposal department had illegally approved the hotel, an illegal benefit of 500 crore was made from this deal and that an annual turnover of 500 crore was expected after its construction.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai complaint scam mumbai police
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP