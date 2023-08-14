If Priyanka fights from Varanasi, PM Modi may lose: Raut

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent
Aug 14, 2023 12:38 AM IST

Mumbai: Taking potshots at prime minister Narendra Modi, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday asserted that if Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi fights the upcoming Lok Sabha election from Varanasi, the constituency represented by PM Modi, there could be shocking results as the latter might find it difficult to emerge victorious.

“The political situation in India is changing rapidly, and Congress is getting support from the people. If Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi fights from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency, PM Modi will find it difficult to win the election, and Priyanka may edge over him,” Raut said.

Raut also criticised PM Modi for blaming Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray for breaking the alliance ahead of the 2014 assembly elections. “PM Modi in a meeting of MPs from Maharashtra said that Thackeray broke the alliance in 2014. He is lying as all in Maharashtra knows that the then BJP leader Eknath Khadse called Thackeray and informed him of the BJP’s decision to break the alliance,” Raut added.

