Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut says Sharad Pawar should lead UPA
mumbai news

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut says Sharad Pawar should lead UPA

The need of the hour is to strengthen the United Progresstive Alliance so that it emerges as a strong alternative to the BJP, Raut told reporters in Nashik.
PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 02:23 AM IST
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut seen addressing the media in this file picture from 2020 at Sena Bhavan, Dadar in Mumbai. (Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times)

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said NCP chief Sharad Pawar should take over as UPA chairperson.

The need of the hour is to strengthen the United Progressive Alliance so that it emerges as a strong alternative to the BJP, Raut told reporters in Nashik.

"Congress president Sonia Gandhi has handled the responsibility (as UPA chairperson) very well. She is unwell now and not politically active....Pawar should become UPA chief. If UPA emerges stronger, the Congress too will benefit," the Rajya Sabha member said.

The Sena shares power with the Congress and the NCP in Maharashtra, but it is not part of the Congress-led UPA.

The Sena mouthpiece `Saamana', of which Raut is executive editor, had recenlty created a flutter by stating in an editorial that if Pawar became UPA chief, it will benefit the alliance.

Parties such as Shiv Sena and Akali Dal should also come under the UPA umbrella to take on the BJP, it had said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sharad pawar united progressive alliance congress president sonia gandhi
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP