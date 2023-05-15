Sanjay Raut takes a swipe at assembly speaker, says defection has been his hobby

Mumbai: In sharp words for the state assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said that the speaker is a master in changing parties and he has a history of defection.

Mumbai, May 11 (ANI): Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut addresses media after the verdict of Supreme Court over Maharashtra politics crisis, in Mumbai on Thursday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

“Narwekar is sitting in London and talking about how 16 MLAs of Shiv Sena (UBT) will be disqualified. He is a master at changing political parties and has a history of defection. He is encouraging defection. We just want him to follow the SC order and follow the law. The decision on defection has to be taken within the framework of law. There is a time limit and within that, you will have to make a decision,” he said.

Raut also took a swipe at former Maharashtra governor BS Koshyari in derogatory words and alleged that Koshyari did not allow the election for the post of Speaker after Nana Patole resigned from the post (in February 2020). “What respect has he been left with after the SC verdict? Even speakers will face the same fate if not acted within the legal framework. people of Maharashtra would not forgive him. His name will be blacklisted in history (if he did not maintain the dignity of the post),” he said.

While speaking on the results of Karnataka, Raut said that the people of Karnataka have shown the way to defeat the dictatorship. “The Modi wave has waned and now the opposition parties’ wave has started emerging across the country. Our preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections has started. Whatever has happened in Karnataka will be repeated in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections across the country. Union Home Minister Amit Shah warned that there will be riots if BJP loses in Karnataka. Where are the riots? Karnataka is completely calm and is celebrating the victory of the Congress,” he said.

BJP chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye while reacting to the criticism by Sanjay Raut said that Raut statements are baseless and illogical. Speaker of the assembly knows his job well and will work according to law and rules.

