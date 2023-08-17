Thackeray begins review of ground situation in 48 LS seats

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday started the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections by reviewing the ground situation in all 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. “We will fight the elections as the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi and have one common candidate for every seat to stand against the BJP and its allies,” Thackeray told his leaders and office-bearers. “So, work to defeat them without looking at which party is fighting the seat in your constituency.”

According to party insiders, though the party won 18 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Uddhav Thackeray has decided to review all 48 Lok Sabha constituencies to understand the ground reality across Maharashtra. (HT PHOTO)

In meetings held at his Bandra residence, ‘Matoshree’, Thackeray reviewed Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalgaon and Raver, four Lok Sabha constituencies in North Maharashtra. On Thursday, he will review Ahmed Nagar, Nashik and Dindori. Over the next two days he will review eight constituencies in western Maharashtra.

According to party insiders, though the party won 18 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Thackeray has decided to review all 48 Lok Sabha constituencies to understand the ground reality across Maharashtra. This will also help the party in seat-sharing talks and to galvanise party workers across the state. Besides all current MPs and MLAs, former MPs and MLAs and those who lost elections in that region were also called for the meeting.

While clarifying that the party would contest the polls as an alliance, Thackeray asked all office-bearers in the Lok Sabha constituencies to charge up the organisation up to the tehsil level so that it would benefit the MVA in the Lok Sabha elections and the Sena (UBT) in all other upcoming elections. “Thackeray said that the party’s aim is to defeat the BJP and its allies, and so the MVA will put up one candidate by consensus for every seat to avoid a split in the vote,” said a party leader who attended the meeting. “This will help the MVA to win more seats in the state, and the tehsil-level preparations will help the party in the upcoming assembly and local bodies elections.”

BOX

Thackeray to tour Marathwada on August 27

Uddhav Thackeray will restart his state tour from Marathwada and will visit Hingoli district on August 27. Thackeray visited Vidarbha region in the first half of July but postponed the Marathwada tour due to the heavy rains in the state. Now as part of the poll preparations, he will restart his tour and visit Marathwada. After the meeting of INDIA on August 31 and September 1, Thackeray will announce his tours to other parts of Maharashtra.