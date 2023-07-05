Uddhav to tour Maharashtra for strengthening party base

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray will tour Maharashtra to strengthen the party base amidst the political crisis in the state. He has asked his party MPs, MLAs and leaders to start preparations for Lok Sabha and assembly elections. Thackeray also clarified in the meeting that he supports Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and there is no change in party stand on the matter. He added that the party continues to support UCC, but will not vote in favour blindly unless the draft of the UCC is released. (HT PHOTO)

This was discussed in a meeting held at Matoshree, the Thackeray residence in Bandra East. “The party president Uddhav Thackeray will tour Maharashtra to strengthen the party base ahead of elections. The detailed tour programme will be chalked out soon,” Bhaskar Jadhav, MLA and party spokesperson, said.

In the meeting, Uddhav also discussed the current political situation in various regions of the state after the split in NCP. He will meet former MLAs on Wednesday to discuss the current situation in their constituencies and to understand their views.

“Thackeray also asked the opinion of all if the party should continue with MVA in the current situation. All have voted in favour of MVA,” added Jadhav.

Thackeray also clarified in the meeting that he supports Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and there is no change in party stand on the matter. He added that the party continues to support UCC, but will not vote in favour blindly unless the draft of the UCC is released.

“Next meeting of opposition parties will be held on July 17 and 18 in Bengaluru. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called Uddhav and asked him to attend it,” MP Sanjay Raut said after the meeting.