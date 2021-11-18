Thane Municipal Corporation general body promises to waive property tax for Thane flats with area up to 500sqft

With the civic polls round the corner, Shiv Sena has finally taken a step to fulfil the property tax waiver promise of the previous election.

The Thane Municipal Corporation general body, on Thursday, passed a resolution to waive off property tax for flats with an area up to 500 square feet. The resolution will now be sent to the state government for approval. The opposition has, however, raised doubts saying that this might merely be a poll gimmick.

The ruling party had promised Thane residents that they would waive property tax in 2017, though they had to face a lot of criticism for not being able to fulfil it.

Senior Sena corporator, Ram Repale, informed the general body on Thursday that the Urban Development Minister, Eknath Shinde and CM Uddhav Thackeray have approved the tax waiver for up to 500sqft flats in Thane. Former mayor, Ashok Vaity, passed a resolution in the general body to waive property tax, which was seconded by leader of the opposition, Shannu Pathan.

The waiver will, however, be implemented only after the approval of the state government.

Mayor Naresh Mhaske said, “This is a historic decision for Thane city. The resolution is passed in the house and soon a panel of civic officials will meet the state officials. We will also request the State to allot funds to the corporation as tax waiver will add to its financial burden.”

However, BJP corporator Manohar Dumbre remarked that the ruling party required five years to pass the resolution. He also added that Sena should ensure that the decision is implemented and is not merely a poll gimmick.