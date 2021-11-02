Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Shiv Sena’s Kalaben Delkar leads in Dadra and Nagar Haveli bye-elections
mumbai news

Shiv Sena’s Kalaben Delkar leads in Dadra and Nagar Haveli bye-elections

According to the Election Commission of India, Kalaben Delkar polled 60.4% of the votes. Delkar was leading by over 40,000 votes at 1.30pm, as per the EC website
A representational image. Shiv Sena’s Kalaben Delkar was leading in the Dadra and Nagar Haveli bye-elections, on Tuesday. (HT photo)
Published on Nov 02, 2021 04:53 PM IST
By Swapnil Rawal

The Shiv Sena’s Kalaben Delkar was leading against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Mahesh Gavit as counting was underway on Tuesday for the bye-election held for the Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha seat on October 30.

According to the Election Commission of India website, Delkar polled 60.4% of the votes while Gavit 33.48% votes. Delkar was leading by over 40,000 votes at 1.30pm, as per the website.

The bye-election was necessitated by the death of Kalaben Delkar’s husband, Mohan Delkar, an independent. If Sena wins, it will be the party’s first Lok Sabha seat outside Maharashtra. The Sena’s sole assembly election victory outside the state was in the 1990s in Uttar Pradesh.

Sena leader Sanjay Raut said it will be a “historic” victory for the party in Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha by-poll. In a tweet, Raut said, “First step outside Maharashtra, giant leap towards Delhi via Dadra Nagar Haveli.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Bypolls Results 2021 Live
Gold Price Today
Happy Dhanteras
Horoscope Today
Dhanteras 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Weather Forecast
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP