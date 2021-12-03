Sino-Pakistani military ties, cooperation, a cause of concern: Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh

Strong military ties between China and Pakistan is a cause of concern for the Indian Navy, said the flag officer commanding-in-chief of Western Naval Command, vice admiral, Ajendra Bahadur Singh. “Cooperation between them will remain a cause of concern,” said the vice admiral when asked about the Chinese military sales to Pakistan. Singh interacted with the media on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Indian Navy’s attack on Karachi harbour by Indian missile boats on December 4, during the 1971 war, celebrated as the Navy Day each year.

In the first week of November, China handed over its Type 54A/P frigate rechristened as Pakistan Naval Ship (PNS) Tughril, claiming it will ensure a balance of power in the Indian Ocean.

“China has been supplying a new generation of guided-missile destroyers to the Pakistan Navy. Pakistan had a very small navy, but recently there is a marked shift, as they have started acquiring new ships to enhance their naval capabilities,” Singh said commenting on the development. “China is also supplying them (Pakistan) submarines, but we are closely observing all the developments,” he added.

The Pakistan Navy has also given contracts for the construction of eight Hangor-class submarines and medium-altitude long-endurance unmanned combat aerial vehicles from China.

Recently, the Indian Navy also commissioned two submarines — INS Karanj and INS Vela and a destroyer, INS Visakhapatnam, having high indigenous content. Singh also spoke about the refit of the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya that is being done at Karwar, providing “immense economic benefits to the local industry.”

The Indian Navy operates in a wide spectrum of operations, ranging from high-intensity warfare to providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. Initially, the Western Naval Command’s focus was towards maintaining maritime security and stability through near-continuous surveillance and the presence of warships and submarines across its entire Area of Operations.

It had undertaken massive Humanitarian and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations during Cyclone Tauktae in May, which turned out to be the largest search and rescue operation in the high seas, which saw the rescue of 188 persons. On the military front, it has planned Exercise Paschim Lehar on the west coast early in 2022, which will also witness participation from the Indian Army, Indian Air Force (IAF) and Indian Coast Guard (ICG).

