Sion hospital to study impact of diabetes and hypertension in HIV patients

Mumbai: The Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital (also known as Sion hospital) will commence a pilot project that will study the impact of diabetes and hypertension in HIV patients. The project will begin next week in collaboration with the Mumbai District Aids Control Society (MDACS). Doctors said that diabetes and hypertension are on the rise in People living with HIV (PLHIV). An official from MDACS said that understanding the intersection between HIV and cardiometabolic conditions such as diabetes and hypertension is required to strengthen the health systems and care programmes for PLHIV.

“It will help us provide a better platform for response to non-communicable diseases. Like in the general population, these two non-communicable diseases are also on the rise in PLHIV. Such integrated service for the prevention, identification and treatment of HIV, hypertension and diabetes will go a long way in treating PLHIVs,” said the doctor from MDACS.

The study will be done in two centres-Shatabdi Hospital-Govandi and Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Municipal General Hospital-Kandivali. Both centres treat close to 5000 PLHIVs. Mumbai has 39000 people living with HIV-Aids on antiretroviral therapy.

Dr Seema Bansode, head of the preventive medicine department, Sion Hospital shared, “It is important that PLHIV gets screened for both diabetes and hypertension. We plan to integrate screening and treatment for diabetes and hypertension for PLHIV.”

The department will start the project by next week. “Studies and research conducted abroad have looked at hypertension and diabetes in PLHIV. We will also counsel HIV patients on the importance of getting screened and taking appropriate treatment,” said another doctor, from the department. The project will be funded by the National Aids Control Organisation (NACO).

The doctor from MDACS shared that they will study the needs of the PLHIV diagnosed with diabetes and hypertension. “Things like if the staff needs extra training, logistical requirements will be checked along with the needs and expectations of the patients. We will do random blood screening and take two readings of blood pressures and keep the records,” she added.

MDACS officials said the integration of diabetes and hypertension with HIV will remove duplication of healthcare resources. “Diabetes and hypertension are chronic conditions. Offering treatment under one roof will ensure better management of the disease as it is observed that PLHIV are hesitant in seeking treatment for diabetes and hypertension because of the stigma attached with HIV,” said the officer. “HIV, diabetes, hypertension require chronic care that includes long follow-up, revisits, referrals, counselling, social support systems, and collaborative actions.

She added that with improved access to antiretroviral therapy (ART), the longevity of PLHIV has improved but increased the burden of diabetes and hypertension in the population. “Diabetes and hypertension in PLHIV are occurring due to a mix of chronic immune activation, medication side effects, coinfections, and the ageing process along with an unhealthy diet. It is seen as a major cause of death among HIV patients. This project will help us study how we can improve the health care for PLHIV,” informed the doctor.