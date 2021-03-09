SIT to probe MP Mohan Delkar’s death case: Maharashtra home minister

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said on Tuesday a Special Investigation Team (SIT) would probe the death of Mohan Delkar, the Lok Sabha lawmaker from Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Speaking during the state’s assembly session, Deshmukh said Delkar’s suicide note showed he was being threatened by the Union territory’s administrator Praful Patel who warned the Independent parliamentarian that he would be “finished off” from social life. “Delkar’s wife and son have also written to me voicing the same concerns,” Deshmukh added, according to news agency PTI.

Delkar, who was a seven-term member of the Lower House of Parliament, was found dead at a hotel in the Marine Drive area of south Mumbai on February 22. A senior officer of the Mumbai Police told Hindustan Times on February 23 that the post mortem report of the Lok Sabha MP confirmed that he died due to suicide. “A team of forensic expert visited the place of the incident and scanned the entire place. Also, a panel of doctors conducted the post-mortem at the Sir JJ Hospital and concluded the cause of death as a suicide,” the officer added.

Also Watch: Mohan Delkar, Lok Sabha MP from Dadra and Nagar Haveli, found dead in Mumbai

On February 23, the Congress party demanded a probe into the alleged role of the Bharatiya Janata Party in his death, a request the BJP said was ‘absurd’. Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole requested the state government on March 2 to file a case against those whose names were mentioned in Delkar’s suicide note and questioned why no case had been registered by the government yet. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said on February 28 that those who had raised a hue and cry in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput were silent on Delkar’s ‘mysterious’ demise.

Meanwhile, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced on Monday that the Maharashtra police would carry out an investigation adding that the government would take the case to its logical conclusion. “I wonder how the opposition here is quiet on the issue of the seven-term MP ending his life,” Thackeray added.

(With PTI inputs)

