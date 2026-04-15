Mumbai: Foreign universities are making a strong push into India with a combined scholarship commitment of ₹1,000 crore for the upcoming academic year. Six international universities that signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with the state government in 2025 to set up campuses in Navi Mumbai’s Educity are leading the effort, with scholarships ranging from partial fee waivers to full funding for selected students based on merit and financial need. Six foreign universities commit to scholarships worth ₹1,000 crore

“With programmes priced 30-40% lower than overseas options and supported by scholarships, campuses of foreign universities could eventually strengthen our capacity in high-demand STEM fields, while opening up access to many (students) which never existed,” said Ashwin Damera, co-founder and chief executive officer of the Eruditus Group, which is supporting foreign universities as a market-entry and operational readiness partner.

Varsities that had signed MoUs with the state government in 2025 were University of Aberdeen, University of Bristol, Illinois Institute of Technology, University of Liverpool, Victoria University, and the University of York. All of them will begin enrolling undergraduate and postgraduate students for their India campus, operating out of rented premises, in August and September this year, and have announced multi-year scholarship programmes. The scholarships cover need-based support for students from tier-2 and tier-3 cities, including first-generation learners, as universities are keen to tap students beyond metropolitan cities. Merit-based scholarships seek to retain high-performing students who might otherwise migrate overseas, while special emphasis is placed on disciplines like artificial intelligence and technology, where demand for skilled professionals is growing.

University representatives said affordability was only one part of what they were offering as they expected to increase seat capacity, diversify programme offerings, and create a more industry-ready talent pool. They also hoped for greater participation from women and students from diverse backgrounds.

Professor Rahul Choudaha from the University of Aberdeen’s city campus said ₹2 lakh tuition waiver would be provided to every student enrolling in September 2026 under the Pioneer scholarship. Uday Virmani from the University of Bristol’s Mumbai campus said their scholarship programmes were designed to ensure that talent and ambition, rather than financial background, determine access to quality education.

Officials from Illinois Institute of Technology, University of Liverpool, Victoria University, and the University of York also emphasised the importance of combining merit- and need-based support to build a strong pipeline of skilled graduates. Such initiatives align with India’s long-term goals of innovation, inclusivity, and global competitiveness, they said.