Six held, 2 minors detained for robbery in train

Kalyan: Six persons have been arrested and two minors detained for allegedly robbing passengers on board a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-bound express train at knife-point in the early hours of Tuesday.

The arrested have been identified as Rohit Jadhav, 21, Vilas Landge, 26, Prakash Ramesh Nikam, 19, Karan Vahane, 23, Rahul Rathod, 19, and Nilesh Subhash Chavan, 19. All belong to Aurangabad.

According to the Kalyan Government Railway Police (GRP), the incident took place on board Devagiri Express connecting Secunderabad to CSMT via Aurangabad.

The group of eight entered S1 and S2 coaches of the train and threatened passengers with a knife. They also abused, assaulted them and tied their hands. A passenger who later lodged a complaint said the group put a knife to his neck and threatened to kill him before forcing him to part with cash.

“As soon as we received information about the robbery and a tip-off that the suspects will get down at Dadar railway station, we formed a team and rushed to Dadar station,” Mukesh Dhage, senior police inspector, Kalyan GRP, told HT.

The accused were arrested from Dadar station around 2.30 pm. All the accused were residents of Aurangabad. The police also seized ₹2,300 from three of the accused and a knife.

They were remanded to police custody till December 11. “Two of the accused are history sheeters,” said Dhage.

