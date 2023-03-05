Six marks will be given to HSC students for error in English paper

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, (MSBSHSE) on Saturday announced that it will give six marks to students who received the incorrect English paper at the HSC board examination.

According to an announcement, the meeting of moderators for the English subject was held on March 3 in which the errors have been pointed out by subject experts too and the decision was taken to allot marks to students.

“With 2 marks each for three questions; a total of 6 marks will be given to a student who tried to solve one of the three sections – those who have mentioned ‘poetry section 2’ in the answer sheets, those who have answered any other question from the same section and incidentally those who may have only written the number of questions (A3, A4 and A5) which had an error,” stated the announcement.

The HSC examination began on February 21 with errors in the English question paper. While three questions of two marks each were missing from the question paper, model answers were published in their place. In the question paper sub-question section of question 3, related to a poem. While there were no questions in sub-questions A3, A4 and A5, instructions to paper-checkers were written against A3 and A5. Also, A4 contained an answer, rather than a question.

MSBSHSE on the same day was not able to give any announcement as the subject chairpersons’ meeting couldn’t be held due to a boycott by the Maharashtra State Federation of Junior College Teachers (MSFJCT). Now that the boycott has been withdrawn by the MSFJCT on March 2, the said meeting was held on Friday and the decision was taken.