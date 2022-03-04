Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Six more BEST buses to ply at night

The BEST operates nearly 3.333 buses including the ones on wet lease across the city and has an estimated ridership of 2.7 million passengers every day
BEST buses were not suspended during the second wave and were majorly used for transportation of employees working in essential services (Vijay Bate)
Published on Mar 04, 2022 06:49 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

MUMBAI The BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has decided to ply additional buses on its six routes to facilitate the movement of commuters, especially the ones working night shift.

The additional non-Air-Conditioned (AC) buses with increased frequency will be operated every hour between 12 am and 5 am from Monday. The routes include Electric house in South Mumbai to Mahim bus stand, Electric house to Rani Lakshmibai Chowk in Sion, Mahim bus stand to Poisar bus depot in Borivali, Rani Lakshmibai Chowk to Maharana Pratap Chowk in Mulund, Backbay bus depot in South Mumbai to Rani Lakshmibai chowk and Mahim bus stand to domestic and International Airport via Borivali railway station.

“We have decided to press the additional buses to service due to passengers’ demand. There are passengers who travel late at night for work, including people working in health care, hotels and airports,” said a senior BEST official.

Their services were not suspended during the second wave and were majorly used for transportation of employees working in essential services.

