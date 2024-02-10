Six wanted in brutal murder arrested in Ulhasnagar

Ulhasnagar: HT Image

The Central police in Ulhasnagar on Friday arrested six people for allegedly killing a 28-year-old man by smashing his head with a stone over an old enmity in Ulhanagar on Thursday morning.

The arrested accused have been identified as Premchandra alias Babu alias Panjabi Manohar Thakani, 28, Karan Manohar Thakani, 26, Santosh Arun Salve, 27, Pranay Sudhir Shetty, 27, Praful Kumavat, 26 and Basant Thakani, 48.

All were arrested within 24 hours after committing the murder. The accused were produced in court and remanded into police custody till February 15. The deceased is identified as Rahul Jaiswal.

Vijay Waghmare, Senior Police Inspector, Central Police Station said, “We have formed three teams under the instruction of DCP Sudhir Pathare. One team was working on CCTV footage and another team was working on technical intelligence and alerted local informers. We have arrested all accused from different places in Thane district. He further added that during the interrogation it was learned that Jaiswal had a KTM bike, which costs around ₹2.5 lakh, was set on fire by Babu Punjabi in 2022. Jaiswal had filed a case against Babu which led to his arrest and he was released on bail earlier.

Babu contacted Jaiwal to compromise and offered him ₹25,000 compensation for torching his bike if he withdrew the case he had filed. Jaiswal refused to accept and compromise or withdraw the case from court. Babu was in angry over this with Jaiswal.

According to the police, on Thursday morning, the key accused Babu alias Punjabi Manohar Dhanki, along with Karan Dhakni and other gang members pelted stones at Jaiswal’s house.

As soon as Rahul and his mother were heading towards the police station and reached the Chowk of Farver Line, Babu Dhakni along with his gang members threw chili powder in their eyes and stabbed Rahul.

When he collapsed the accused smashed his head with a stone. The mother couldn’t understand what was happening until she cleaned her eyes of the chili powder. The passerby could not control the anger of the accused till they smashed Rahul’s head.

Police rushed to the spot upon receiving information about the matter. Jaiswal was taken to Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar where he was declared dead before arrival.

They have been booked under 13 different IPC sections including for murder and criminal conspiracy among others and the relevant sections of the Maharashtra Police Act.