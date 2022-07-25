Six-digit women’s helpline number sees surge in complaint calls

Mumbai: From seeking advice about husband refusing to take wife on a vacation, shopping and dinner date, frowning upon in-laws not allowing daughter-in-law to watch soap operas, to reporting serious marital disputes and sexual harassment- women felt comfortable to call the State Women’s Commission’s six-digit helpline number to find solace and solutions.

The commission converted its 10-digit helpline number into six in February, this year, so that women can find it easier to remember it and dial for help.

According to the commission, there has been a surge in the number of calls they receive after starting the six-digit number. Women, especially in the rural areas are able to memorise it and dial it much more easily than the earlier number.

The commission’s data since February 2022, shows that while the six-digit number has recorded over 1,766 calls, the 10-digit number had received only 680 calls during the same period last year.

Rupali Chakankar, chairperson of the State Women Commission who introduced the shorter helpline number 155209 in February said, “The number of complaints has more than doubled as the number of minor issues between married couples are now being reported on a larger scale.”

“The maximum complaints received by the helpline include marital disputes along with serious harassment and abuse complaints. We are also receiving complaints of women who are being denied their basic rights like using a mobile phone,” added Chakankar.

Out of the 7,278 complaints registered by women since October 2021 till June 2022, over 2,887 complaints were about marital disputes. Out of these 2,417 were addressed and 470 were forwarded to the police. There are also 1,914 complaints of social harassment to women where 1,725 were addressed and 189 were converted to FIRs along with 47 workplace sexual harassment cases of which 25 cases were addressed and 22 were converted in FIRs.

“Marital disputes have increased and more couples are approaching the family court. However, issues like not spending time with each other cannot be a legal ground to contest a case. The grounds have to be serious like harassment or abuse,” said Shashi Nair, president of the Bar Association at Family Court.

After observing that the complaints on their helpline have increased, the commission is implementing the initiative for women to get justice in their respective districts as well. “It is not possible for women from rural areas to visit the Mumbai office to lodge a complaint or to attend the hearing in person due to financial and other reasons, hence Chakankar decided to implement the ‘Mahila Aayog Aaplya Dari’ (Women Commission at Your Doorstep),” said a member. Through this initiative, issues of women will be addressed near their residences like Pune, and other districts where women from rural areas can go instead of travelling to Mumbai to lodge a complaint or for getting issues addressed.

The public hearings will have an administration team, a legal advisor, counsellor and district coordinator as well added the member.

