Six-year-old boy dead after falling in lift shaft filled with water in Dombivli

A six-year-old boy died after falling into a six-foot deep lift shaft filled with water at an under-construction building in Dombivli on Tuesday afternoon.

The boy, Vedant Jadhav, was seen playing near the accident site and the boy’s family began looking for him when he did not return. It was believed that he ran to retrieve his ball that fell in the ditch and subsequently fell inside. The locals found both Vedant and his ball in the ditch.

Dombivli Manpada police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and asked the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation officials to submit the report on the legality of the ongoing construction.

Vedant was a resident of Vighnaharta building in Sangarli village of Dombivli. His mother died when he was one. His grandparents took care of him while his father worked as a sanitation worker.

A police officer said, “Vedant went to play with his friends on Tuesday at around 11am. At around noon, his grandparents started looking for him when he failed to return. They looked for him in the neighbourhood and later in the nullahs and ponds in the area that were overflowing due to heavy rain.”

A neighbour had seen him playing near the under-construction site. His uncle, Jaywant Jadhav, said, “We thought he might have hidden there but could not find him. We saw his ball floating in the ditch and looked inside only to see Vedant. We immediately pulled him with a rope and ladder. Due to the rain, the hole was filled with water. We took him to a hospital where he was declared dead. After his mother, this was another tragedy for his father and grandparents.”

The family claimed that there was no warning sign or barricade near the ditch dug for the lift.

Shekhar Bagade, senior police inspector, said, “We are still investigating whether the building is legal or not. Once we get a report from the KDMC, we will file a complaint. We have registered an ADR in the matter.”

In a similar incident in January, a 10-year-old boy died after falling in a water-filled lift shaft in Dombivli.