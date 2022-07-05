Six-year-old boy dead after falling in lift shaft filled with water in Dombivli
A six-year-old boy died after falling into a six-foot deep lift shaft filled with water at an under-construction building in Dombivli on Tuesday afternoon.
The boy, Vedant Jadhav, was seen playing near the accident site and the boy’s family began looking for him when he did not return. It was believed that he ran to retrieve his ball that fell in the ditch and subsequently fell inside. The locals found both Vedant and his ball in the ditch.
Dombivli Manpada police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and asked the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation officials to submit the report on the legality of the ongoing construction.
Vedant was a resident of Vighnaharta building in Sangarli village of Dombivli. His mother died when he was one. His grandparents took care of him while his father worked as a sanitation worker.
A police officer said, “Vedant went to play with his friends on Tuesday at around 11am. At around noon, his grandparents started looking for him when he failed to return. They looked for him in the neighbourhood and later in the nullahs and ponds in the area that were overflowing due to heavy rain.”
A neighbour had seen him playing near the under-construction site. His uncle, Jaywant Jadhav, said, “We thought he might have hidden there but could not find him. We saw his ball floating in the ditch and looked inside only to see Vedant. We immediately pulled him with a rope and ladder. Due to the rain, the hole was filled with water. We took him to a hospital where he was declared dead. After his mother, this was another tragedy for his father and grandparents.”
The family claimed that there was no warning sign or barricade near the ditch dug for the lift.
Shekhar Bagade, senior police inspector, said, “We are still investigating whether the building is legal or not. Once we get a report from the KDMC, we will file a complaint. We have registered an ADR in the matter.”
In a similar incident in January, a 10-year-old boy died after falling in a water-filled lift shaft in Dombivli.
-
Cops wade through knee-deep water inside police station
Mumbai: The men in uniform, who are expected to come to the rescue of people stuck in rain, are themselves struggling to get work done at this police station. The officers attached to the Nehru Nagar police station in Kurla are wading through knee-deep water which has entered the premises on Tuesday. Another constable echoed a similar opinion. Vinoba Bhave Nagar police station in Kurla also witnessed waterlogging on Tuesday.
-
Uttarakhand: Irregularities in Mahakumbh food bills, transport corp orders probe
The Uttarakhand Transport Corporation has ordered a probe after finding irregularities in the food bills of bus drivers and conductors at a temporary bus station set up during the Mahakumbh, officials said on Tuesday. The managing director of the Uttarakhand Transport Corporation, Rohit Meena has taken cognizance of the matter directing subordinate officials to look into the matter. Later a payment was done for 1,164 people for an amount of ₹1.09 lakh.
-
BJP could sense growing discontent among Sena MLAs: Fadnavis
NAGPUR The newly-inducted deputy chief minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis said that Fadnavis joined the Eknath Shinde-led government as the 'number two' to honour the wishes of his party (Bharatiya Janata Party). Fadnavis claimed that it was BJP national chief JP Nadda who first tried to convince him to join the ministry. When prime minister Narendra Modi himself called him, as a “party loyalist, I accepted the offer.”
-
E-challan machine helps cops trace woman’s bag with gold and cash worth ₹5L
Mumbai: The city traffic police's e-challan machine helped a 61-year-old woman find cash, and gold jewellery worth ₹5 lakh, which sChowdhari, who runs a food stallforgot in an auto-rickshaw, after completing her ride on Monday. The woman, identified as Lakshmi Chowdhari, a resident of Rahul Nagar in Chembur has a habit of carrying her life savings along. However, it was for the first time, she said, that she forgot her valuables. She then approached the RCF police.
-
ACB finds cash of ₹17.64L in BMC engineer’s drawer
Two employees of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation were arrested by the Mumbai unit of Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday for allegedly demanding and accepting bribes of ₹1.90 lakh from the owner of an automobile spare parts shop. The arrested accused, assistant engineer Amol Thavil, 39, and deputy engineer Dattatray Mane, 36, are attached to BMC's D-Ward office in Nana Chowk. Upon conducting the search, ACB officials found ₹17.64 lakh in cash in TThaviloffice table drawer.
