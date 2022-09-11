Six-year-old boy drowns in immersion pond while playing

Ulhasnagar: A six-year-old boy drowned in a makeshift immersion pond on Saturday evening while playing, his body was discovered late at night in the pond in Ulhasnagar. According to police, the boy slipped into the waters while playing with his friends.

The deceased boy, identified as Rajveer Belekar was a resident of Bhaiyasaheb Ambedkar Society, Ulhasnagar. A year ago, the boy had lost his father. He lived with his mother and grandmother.

On Saturday afternoon, when his mother was sleeping, the boy went out with friends to play.

Later in the evening, when his mother started searching for him, she could not find him anywhere. To see her panic, residents of the area came to help.

A social worker Shivaji Ragade from the area said, “We came to know that the boy was missing and therefore, we took his photographs from his mother and circulated it across social media platforms to find his whereabouts. During the search at night, we thought to check Visarjan pond in the area after a boy of his age told us that he was seen going near Visarjan pond.”

Around 11.30pm, his body was found inside the artificial pond, created for Visarjan at the Boat Club area of Hira Ghat in Ulhasnagar.

Senior police inspector, M Kad, Ulhasnagar Central police station, said, “UMC disaster management team swimmers got into the water and found the boy’s body late in the night. We have filed an accidental death report in the matter and directed UMC officials to dispose of the ponds on a priority basis.”

Ragade said, “UMC officials should have made the pond empty immediately after the visarjan but they kept it open without any security which led to such a tragic incident. Strict action should be taken against the responsible person of UMC.”

An officer from UMC said, “We will set up an inquiry in the matter, but we have started closing the ponds on a priority basis.”

