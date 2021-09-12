Slab collapse from 4-storey building in Thane injures three

On early Sunday morning around 6 am, a loosened slab made up of cement and concrete fell from the 3rd floor of a four-storey building at Khatri Apartment, located at Rabodi in the western part of Maharashtra’s Thane district, trapping three residents, who were hospitalised after they were rescued by a regional disaster management team, officials said.

According to the Regional Disaster Management Cell, they received a call around 6.10 am, informing them about the collapse of the slab. A team from RDMC and the fire brigade soon reached the site.

“No casualty has been reported, our teams have rescued the three personas trapped inside. Rameez Shaikh, 32, was shifted to Sanjeevani hospital, Arman Tamboli, 14, was shifted to lifeline hospital along with Goss Tamboli, 38. As a precautionary measure, the entire C-wing of the apartment was emptied with the residents temporarily shifted to

Khandeshi masjid, Rabodi. The condition of the building is dilapidated, further

investigation is going on. “a senior officer from RDMC said.