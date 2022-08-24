Slew of probes into MVA decisions is govt’s retaliation against cheeky slogans

Mumbai On the penultimate day of an already fractious Monsoon session, the bad blood between the Shinde-BJP alliance and the Maha Vikas Aghadi resulted in an unseemly scuffle, and the announcement of a raft of corruption inquiries aimed at MVA leaders .

Right from the start of the session, the Shinde faction has been heckled and name-called by MVA MLAs. “50 khokhe (crore), ekdum OK” has been an oft-heard refrain. Reportedly, this slogan has greatly angered the chief minister. On Wednesday morning, Bharat Gogawala, MLA from the Shinde faction, had a meeting with a few others from their camp and decided to take on the Opposition on the steps that lead into the House—traditionally the space where Opposition holds its protests. Gogawala and his fellow MLAs responded with their own slogans, alleging corruption by the MVA. ‘Lavasache Khoke, kaam okay, Vazeche khoke kaam okay, Anil Parabche Khoke kaam okay....’ As the sloganeering on both sides reached a crescendo, NCP’s Amol Mitkari and rebel Sena MLA Mahesh Shinde decided to take their matters in their own hands, rather literally, as they charged to hit one another.

The acrimony between the ruling alliance and the Opposition has only grown with each passing day during this Monsoon session and bi-partisan spirit has been totally washed out. Immediately after the scuffle, Shinde and his deputy, Devendra Fadnavis announced a slew of probes into the various decisions undertaken when the MVA was in power. In his response to the debate in the House on Mumbai infrastructure, deputy CM Devendra FAdnavis spoke of rampant corruption and announced an audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General into alleged irregularities in the BMC and also of another inquiry by the urban development department to probe BMC officials who bagged contracts related to Covid centers via fraudulent means, allegedly.

Fadnavis also announced an inquiry into the change in the plans of Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust’s cluster redevelopment in Bhendi Bazaar area in south central Mumbai. He also said they will re-open investigation in a case against Chhagan Bhujbal for commercial development of RTO- owned land at Andheri. CM Shinde too said a probe would be conducted by the anti-corruption bureau to find out if there was any corruption in delimitation of electoral wards in Mumbai.

The Opposition’s catchy sloganeering about ‘pannas khokhe’ ( ₹50 crore, amount allegedly given to each rebel MLAs to split the Sena) has resulted in slew of wicked memes on social media. This has not gone down well with the government. CM Shinde targeted former minister Dhanjay Munde, one of the most vociferous hecklers, about the favours done to him by deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. (This pertains to Munde’s live-in partner, Karuna Sharma, with whom he eventually had a falling out). “I know your entire political journey. Fadnavissaheb was kind enough to show ‘prem, daya and ‘Karuna’ (love, mercy and compassion), but he may not do it again and again,” Shinde said on the floor of the Assembly. (Fadnavis had backed off from personally attacking Munde on his personal life). Hours after Shinde spoke in the House, Karuna Sharma was seen in the office of the CM at the Vidhan Bhavan. She has been reportedly given assurance that retaliatory cases lodged against her by the MVA government will be withdrawn. Shinde also launched a broadside against Ajit Pawar saying he has detailed information about deeds of certain leaders. This comes on the back of Fadnavis confidant Mohit Kamboj’s tweets last week promising to expose a big NCP leader who had got a clean chit in the 2019 irrigation scam.

