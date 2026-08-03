Mumbai: Suburban railway commuters who rely on paper tickets are increasingly getting mired in arguments with ticket checkers (TCs) as the information printed on tickets is often illegible due to poor printing quality and ink-smudging due to the rains, railway officials familiar with the matter told Hindustan Times.

Smudged tickets trigger disputes between rail commuters, TCs

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“We are seeing at least 8-10 cases every day of commuters arguing over the legitimacy of their tickets as ticket checkers are unable to verify the origin, destination, fare or time of issue,” said a Western Railway (WR) official. “The problem is especially acute for season ticket holders as the ink on the tickets fades during rains, even when tickets are stored in wallets/ purses and not exposed to the rain.”

Paper tickets and passes account for 70-75% of total ticket sales on the suburban network, while the remaining tickets are digital, bought through the RailOne app or automated ticket vending machines (ATVMs) at stations.

According to railway sources, even slight exposure to moisture causes the printed details on paper tickets to fade or become illegible, posing challenges for ticket checkers and adding to their workload. Ticket checkers often have to rely on questioning commuters about their boarding and destination stations or cross-checking details using handheld devices as details on printed tickets are not legible, they mentioned. The sources further said the quality of papers and ink used for printing tickets were to blame for the problem.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “The paper being supplied is comparatively thinner than earlier and the print on it fades quickly. The problem aggravates during the monsoon, as the ink gets smudged easily if the ticket comes in contact with moisture or sweat,” a railway official said, requesting anonymity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The paper being supplied is comparatively thinner than earlier and the print on it fades quickly. The problem aggravates during the monsoon, as the ink gets smudged easily if the ticket comes in contact with moisture or sweat,” a railway official said, requesting anonymity. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Railway officials said all season tickets bear a unique number that ticket checkers and other railway staff can identify. If the number is not legible, passengers are asked to get the ticket inspected at the station master’s office or the ticket booking office, they said.

“If the season ticket is found to be genuine, we issue an excess fare ticket (EFT) with relevant details that commuters need to carry until the pass expires,” a WR official said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Western Railway (WR) officials said they had begun replacing old dot matrix printers at ticket counters across stations with thermal printers to address the issue. “The ATVMs already have thermal printers, the officials said.

The new printers are expected to produce sharper and more durable prints that remain legible even during humid weather, officials said.

Central Railway (CR) officials said they were yet to replace printers at ticketing windows. “We are still evaluating the issue and will take steps accordingly,” an official said.

Rail passenger associations have raised the issue with both CR and WR. Madhu Kotian, who heads the Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh, said the authorities must expedite replacement of old printers to save commuters from further hassles.

“Passengers purchase valid tickets but are later questioned because the print disappears. This is unfair and also puts the ticket checking staff in an uncomfortable position. The railways should use better-quality thermal paper with thicker stock and more durable ink,” said Kotian.