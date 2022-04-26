Somaiya seeks probe into ‘illegal and fake’ FIR registered by Khar police

Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya on Tuesday filed an application with the senior inspector of the Khar police station, requesting him to investigate an officer, who registered a purportedly ‘manipulated and fake’ first information report (FIR), naming the former MP as the complainant, although he didn’t sign it.

Under Section 154 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), it is mandatory for a police officer to write down oral information received about commission of a cognisable offence and read it over to the informant – complainant – and obtain signature or thumb impression.

“My client never signed the FIR and thus, the said FIR, which has been registered and uploaded, is illegal, manipulative and fake,” said advocate Vivekanand Gupta, Somaiya’s counsel.

Late on Saturday night, as Somaiya was exiting the Khar police station after meeting the arrested MP Navneet Kaur Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana, he claimed that at least 70 to 80 Shiv Sena supporters attacked his car and injured him. Meanwhile, an FIR was registered at Khar police station against Somaiya’s driver for negligent driving, as a few Sena workers suffered minor injuries.

After this, Somaiya had rushed to the Bandra police to report the incident and also went through a medical examination at Bhabha Hospital, Bandra for his chin injury. However, though the police recorded his statement in presence of his lawyer, the BJP leader refused to sign it.

On Sunday, the Badra police transferred the FIR to Khar police station and also uploaded a copy of the FIR on the Mumbai police website. Gupta claimed that the former MP learnt about the registration of the FIR only through the media. “Since the statement was not signed by Somaiya, it makes the FIR illegal,” said Gupta.

The police had on Monday also arrested four Shiv Sena members, including former city mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, for allegedly vandalising Somaiya’s car.

