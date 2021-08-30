Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Special court allows Sachin Vaze to undergo heart surgery at a private hospital
mumbai news

Special court allows Sachin Vaze to undergo heart surgery at a private hospital

NIA court also rejects federal agency’s plea seeking custody of Sachin Vaze and Sunil Mane, both arrested in Antilia bomb scare and the subsequent killing of Thane trader Mansukh Hiran
By Vinay Dalvi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 30, 2021 04:11 PM IST
Sachin Vaze. (File photo)

A special NIA (National Investigation Agency) court on Monday rejected the application filed by the agency seeking custody of dismissed Mumbai police officers Sachin Vaze and inspector Sunil Mane, arrested in the Antilia explosives scare and the subsequent murder of Thane trader Mansukh Hiran.

Special NIA judge Prashant R Sitre rejected the NIA’s application and allowed Vaze to be admitted to a private hospital for an open heart surgery at his own expenses.

Vaze had sought court permission as the state-run JJ Hospital, where he was being treated for heart related issues, had asked him to undergo open heart surgery urgently to remove three blockages.

Also Read | Antilia case: NIA suspects role of more persons, seeks custody of ex- Mumbai cops

Moving the plea past Saturday, the federal agency said its investigation was the last phase. It sought custody of the two accused ex-police officers, claiming that after the arrest of former encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma and four others, the agency suspected involvement of some more persons in the two crimes, and needed to question them. The duo is in judicial custody and lodged in Taloja jail.

RELATED STORIES

The agency said they have utilised Vaze’s 28-day custody and there are two more days of his custody left under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and 16 more days in case of Mane.

“Vaze and Mane, both being (former) police officers, were aware of the tricks to evade interrogation by the investigating agency with wrong leads. However, the agency has some incriminating material that they need to be confronted with,” the agency claimed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

18 kids contract Covid at children's home in Maharashtra's Mankhurd

Trash mountains: another type of Mumbai high rise

Mumbai court sends actor Armaan Kohli in NCB custody for one day

Union minister Narayan Rane concludes yatra in Maharashtra
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP