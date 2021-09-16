Special Covid vaccination drive for women in Mumbai on Friday

A special vaccination drive for women has been organised in Mumbai by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday. It is the first such drive organised for women in the city.

Under this drive, women beneficiaries will be given both first and second doses on a walk-in basis. Owing to this, the online booking of slots was kept shut on Thursday. The drive will be undertaken at vaccination centres run by the state government and civic body.

Private hospitals will continue to administer vaccine doses to both male and female beneficiaries as usual. There are a total of 455 vaccination centres in the city, of which 302 are run by the BMC, 19 by the state government and 134 are private hospitals.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the BMC said, “Under the Covid-19 prevention vaccination campaign, a special vaccination session reserved for women will be conducted on Friday (September 17) between 10.30am to 6.30pm at all government and municipal Covid-19 Vaccination where women will be able to take the first or second dose of the Covid vaccine by on-spot registration and online will be remained closed for this special session.”

In the city, 90,761 doses were administered on Thursday taking the total number of vaccines administered to 10,833,648. There are 3,253,824 fully vaccinated citizens in the city. The highest number of vaccine beneficiaries are in the 18-45 age group with 5,155,057 beneficiaries, followed by 2,991,926 in 45-59 age group, 1,891,523 senior citizens and 744,575 are frontline and healthcare workers.